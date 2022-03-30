A gay man is suing Spirit Halloween because he is alleging he was harassed and denied service from the store.

The West Virginia Record is reporting that Trevor Anderson, filed the complaint against the store and the manager at the Charleston location, Thelmon Jamar Penn.

It’s reported that Anderson went to the store to exchange a costume and told Penn that the costume didn’t fit and that’s when Penn allegedly told Anderson that he shouldn’t try to wear women’s clothes.

According to the news outlet, Anderson said Penn refused to process the exchange/return and called him a f***** and threatened to fight him. Anderson even claims that Penn followed him outside of the store

The WV record says Anderson is looking for economic and non-economic compensatory damages, punitive damages, attorney fees, court costs and other relief because he has fear and anxiety.