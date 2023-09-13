CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Governor Jim Justice and the West Virginia Fusion Center (WVFC) announced in a press release that launch of the new “YOU CAN” initiative aimed at stopping human trafficking in West Virginia.

“We are going to attack this problem together and work to stop these bad actors and immoral behavior in our state,” Gov. Justice said. “It’s time for all West Virginians, all our agencies, and all our communities to watch out, report and support law enforcement so we can stop this disgusting behavior in our great state.”

Human trafficking is a form of modern-day slavery in which traffickers use force, fraud, or coercion to control victims for the purpose of engaging in commercial sex acts or labor services against their will.

Victims can be any age, gender, nationality, or race, and come from any socioeconomics class.

You can submit a human trafficking tip by clicking here, emailing wvfusion@wv.gov or calling 1-888-373-7888.

