Officials at the West Virginia State Fair announced that HARDY will be the first concert added to the 2023 Grandstand Lineup on Sunday, August 13.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 20, 2023, at 10 AM.

“We could not be more excited for the first announcement to the 98th Annual State Fair of West Virginia concert lineup,” CEO Kelly Collins stated. “HARDY is one of the biggest names out there, and if you have not had a chance to see him before, he puts on an amazing show.”

Tickets will only be available via ETIX at http://statefairofwv.com/entertainment/ or by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) Monday through Friday 9 am – 6 pm or Saturday 9 am to 5 pm. Tickets will not be sold at the State Fair Box Office until later in the spring.

The 10-day State Fair of West Virginia is celebrating 98 years on August 10-19, 2023.