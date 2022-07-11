The first iPhone prototype was created in 1983 and more closely resembles a modern office phone than a smartphone.

On Sunday, July 10, 2022, at approximately 12:01 p.m. West Virginia State Police along with members of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department began an investigation into a social media post depicting a man being beaten in the Mill Creek, WV area.

During the investigation, the victim was identified as Michael Currence, 45 of Mill Creek, West Virginia.

All 3 suspects in the video were also identified as Kaiden Pinkerton, 18 of Mill Creek, Joshua Fortney, 22 of Valley Head and Austin Lanham, 21 of Huttonsville.

West Virginia State Police obtained arrest warrants for all three of the accused, for Malicious Assault.

All three were arrested the same day by West Virginia State Police and members of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department.