TORNADO, W.Va. (WTRF) — On Friday, June 10, 2022, at approximately 9 p.m., members of the Hamlin Detachment along with multiple other law enforcement units responded to a Lincoln County 911 call of a reported murder at 4926 Coal River Road, Tornado, West Virginia.

Responding units found the victim, 69-year-old Gary Linville of Tornado, WV, deceased inside the residence.

The accused, 65-year-old Andrew Butch Jones also of Tornado WV, was apprehended in Kanawha County shortly thereafter and is charged with first-degree murder.

Troop Five Crime Scene Units responded to the scene.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

