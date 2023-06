West Virginia State Police say they are looking for a missing person.

Troopers say they are looking for Weise “Jack” Denny.

Denny is described as 33 years of age, white male, approx 6’0″, 150lbs, and brown hair.

Troopers say Denny is from Handley, West Virginia, and was last seen on April 20, 2023, in Handley.

If you have any information, contact Trooper Hunt at the WV State Police South Charleston Detachment at 304-558-7777