The West Virginia State Police sent out a press release saying they are conducting a missing person investigation.

State police say they are looking for John Bryce Westerhausen, 58 years old, of Clarksburg.

Westerhausen was last seen in the Clarksburg area on the evening of Tuesday, June 21, 2022 around 7:30 PM driving a red, 2016 Chevrolet Silverado, quad cab pickup truck, possibly headed to the Grafton area, according to state police.

Police say Westerhausen is/has

5’7

220 pounds

blue eyes

grey hair

long gray beard

cross tattoo on left bicep

barbed wire tattoo on right bicep

Any information on Westerhausen can be sent to State Police, Sgt. K. H. Totten III at 304-627-2300.