The West Virginia State Police are looking for a missing woman and need the public’s assistance.

Police say they are looking for Kandy Glasgow, 31-years-old.

Kandy is/has

5’1

red hair

blue eyes

Kandy was last seen or heard from by her family on Friday, April 29th, according to police.

Police say Kandy is known to visit Moundsville, Benwood, Wheeling, and Wheeling Island.

Any information please contact the WV State Police at 304-843-4100.