The West Virginia State Police says they are looking for a woman that has been missing since June 13.

WV state police say they received a missing person report on June 23, identified as Brittany M. Horn (Duff), age 32 of Kermit, West Virginia.

Brittany was last seen on June 13th, 2022, at a residence located at Jennings Creek Road in Kermit, West Virginia, says State Police.

The female reportedly left the residence on foot, carrying a backpack, wearing blue jeans, and a white shirt.

State Police say she was also seen at a residence in the community of Louisa in Lawrence County Kentucky.

This investigation is active and any person(s) with information should contact the Williamson Detachment of the West Virginia State Police at (304)235-6000.