Troopers with the Mason County Detachment and Deputies from the Mason County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a homicide near Mason, West Virginia.

On Tuesday, March 8, 2022, around 5:20 p.m. troopers and deputies responded to a suspicious death call that was said to be near Mason, West Virginia.

Authorities found the body of a white male at the location. The victim was transported to the Office of the State Medical Examiner.

The victim has been positively identified. The name is not being released at this time due to pending investigation.

Investigators are attempting to track down leads in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call the West Virginia State Police Point Pleasant Detachment at 304-675-0850.