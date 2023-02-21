CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A major investigation focusing on the West Virginia State Police is underway.

The investigation was launched after a five-page anonymous letter was sent to Governor Jim Justice (R-WV), Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and a host of state lawmakers.

The most serious allegations include sexual assaults, thefts, and damage to state-owned property at the state police academy. Other accusations include a hidden camera in the women’s locker room, misuse of taxpayer funds and some troopers billing for overtime they did not work.

The allegations are especially concerning to delegates who used to work in law enforcement.

“When these allegations are made, they are taken very seriously. There is an investigation being conducted. We are grateful for that,” Del. Mike Honaker (R-Greenbrier) said, who is a retired Virginia State Trooper.

“I think first and foremost, let’s get the investigation over with and see where it goes,” Del. David Kelly (R-Doddridge) said who once served as county sheriff. “It is very concerning to me as well as it is to everybody else. But also I don’t want to cast aspersions on boots-on-the-ground troopers. These guys are great guys and gals. They work hard.”

Fearing retaliation by State Police, the author of the letter did not sign it. Governor Justice has acknowledged the investigation, which is being done by the department of homeland security.

It’s estimated the investigation will take two or three more months to complete.

Governor Justice says overall, he remains confident in the West Virginia State Police.