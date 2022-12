WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — December 19, at approximately 1:29 am, members of law enforcement including the West Virginia State Police, responded to a call of a domestic disturbance involving a firearm.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The incident was located near Bunker Hill, WV.

Upon making contact with the armed suspect, law enforcement was forced to utilize lethal force.

This investigation is ongoing, stay with 7News for updated information on this story.