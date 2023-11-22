West Virginia State Senator and Majority Whip Ryan Weld, R-Brooke says he will drop out of the Attorney General race and will run for re-election for State Senator.

Weld made the following statement:

“Since I announced my campaign for Attorney General back in April, my wife Alex and I have spent a tremendous amount of time traveling throughout West Virginia and meeting people from all corners of our beautiful state. Those trips, and the people we met along the way, renewed my love for the Mountain State and the people who call it home. Over the last seven months, I’ve learned a lot not only about West Virginia but about myself as well. All of which has led to my decision today.

Politics is a grind that sometimes requires candidates to compromise their core principles for political gain. I have seen too many people lose sight of who they are and what they are fighting for in these campaigns. And the one thing I know about myself is that compromising my principles and values for power, influence, and a title is just not who I am.

That is why I have made the decision to seek re-election to the State Senate in 2024. As a member of the Senate, I can continue to fight for West Virginia and play a significant role in its future – without losing sight of who I am or why I got into public office in the first place.

Campaigning is not all bad. I have absolutely loved all of the parades, dinners, and untold number of conversations I have had with regular West Virginians along the way. This campaign has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life. But unfortunately, that’s not all a statewide campaign is about – and the never-ending asks for campaign contributions, as well as the constant deal-making can really wear on a person’s conscience.

While I will always be committed to helping all of West Virginia, I have learned that I am truly at home in the Northern Panhandle, and in Wellsburg with Alex and all of our family here.

I want to thank each and every person who has supported my campaign for Attorney General. It has meant the world to Alex and me. I look forward to continuing on as a leader in the Senate so that I can ensure that the better West Virginia that is often promised to us becomes a reality.”

Weld added on social media, “Throughout my campaign for Attorney General, Alex and I have loved meeting West Virginians from every corner of this state, and we wouldn’t trade one mile of our travels for anything. But when a campaign starts to make you compromise on your principles, it’s time to re-evaluate. I believe that my path forward in helping West Virginia is as a member of the Senate, so that is where I will focus my election efforts in 2024. I want to thank each and every person who has supported us along the way and know that my public service to you will continue.”

Weld announced he was running for Attorney General on April 10, 2023.

Mike Stuart, also a West Virginia State Senator and candidate for West Virginia Attorney General, issued the following statement:

“Public service is a tremendous sacrifice today. I commend Senator Weld for exploring a candidacy for the most important office on the ballot that affects West Virginia families today, WV Attorney General. Although we have significant disagreements on policy and issues, I respect Senator Weld a great deal including his service in the military and in the West Virginia Legislature. With Weld’s decision, my most experienced and capable opponent with real legal and prosecution experience is no longer in the race.

This day was written when Senator Weld’s “good friend” JB McCuskey, despite his absolute promises to Senator Weld, threw their friendship to the curb, drove a knife in Senator Weld’s back, and decided to run for Attorney General after McCuskey’s failed 3% finish in the Governor’s race. If we learn anything from this withdrawal, it is “choose your friends wisely.”

Weld and McCuskey are virtually the same on policy and issues. Now the most capable one between the two has withdrawn. The choice is now clear- a proven conservative champion and a former United States Attorney with a big record or someone who hasn’t practiced law for many years who has chosen politics for his career.

I am running for Attorney General because West Virginia needs a proven conservative leader and a serious person with a serious record to do the serious work on behalf of our values, our families, and our jobs. I have a nearly 25 year record of practicing law at the highest levels including serving with a big record as the United States Attorney under President Trump. JB McCuskey? Not so much. He hasn’t practiced law for many, many years, is a career bureaucrat, has raised tens of thousands of dollars from Democrat personal injury attorneys, voted four times against the Second Amendment and against Constitutional self-defense carry, failed to protect West Virginia taxpayers against improper Covid spending, and voted against religious freedom. There is no doubt that I am the clear conservative choice for Attorney General. I am prepared on Day 1 to fight for the people of West Virginia.”