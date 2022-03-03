A pay raise bill for state employees whose wage scales are established in code is advancing, providing an even bigger bump for troopers than had been considered before, according to WVMetroNews.

SB 531, advanced by the House Finance Committee, applies to teachers, counselors, school service personnel, and State Police troopers.

The bill had originally a $2,550 raise for troopers but the House Finance Committee changed that to be a $10,000 raise for all troopers.

This altered pay was a result of a House floor debate about HB 4473. This bill would have provided locality pay for troopers based on economic factors of different regions of the state.

WVMetroNews reported, House Finance Chairman Eric Householder, R-Berkeley, disagreed with doing so saying, “It seems to be basically an innocuous amendment, but it is not. It lacks fiscal responsibility by removing the guardrails of the three counties. Right now the Eastern Panhandle areas are losing troopers. It’s harder to retain ’em, recruit ’em.”

Delegate Dana Ferrell then suggested applying the $10,000 raise for all troopers saying, “I don’t know of any more priority. These men and women put their lives on the line every day, and I don’t know how you say the ones in Morgan County are more at risk than the ones in Raleigh County or Mercer County or Hancock County or wherever they’re at.”

Delegates decided to move HB 4473 off the agenda and moved forward with SB 531 with the $10,000 pay raise for troopers across the state.