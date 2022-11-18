PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — An investigation is underway after three Philip Barbour High School students had to be taken to the hospital Friday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Barbour County Superintendent Jeff Woofter told 12 News that the students “became ill” and were taken to Broaddus Hospital by ambulance.

Woofter said Barbour County Schools and the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office are both investigating, and that was all that he could share.

News has reached out to the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office for more information but has not yet heard back. This story will be updated if and when 12 News does hear back from the sheriff’s office.