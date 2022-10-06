West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has sued an unlicensed contractor who performed home improvement projects for consumers in Kanawha and Putnam counties, as well as other areas in the state.

The state’s lawsuit alleges Jason Andrew Sansom, of Hurricane, took consumers’ money and did not start or finish home improvement and other projects and contracted with consumers to work on projects he was not licensed to perform. He operated his business under the name J. Andrews Revive and Design from September 2020 through April of 2021—from April 26, 2021, Sansom’s business went by J. Andrews Design LLC.



“If you’re going to do business in West Virginia, you better comply with our consumer protection laws,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Most businesses that operate in the state do the right thing but if you cross the line, we’re going to make sure there’s enforcement. Plain and simple.”



According to Attorney General Morrisey’s lawsuit, Sansom has never had a contractor’s license to operate in West Virginia. Despite his lack of a license, he advertised his services through a website, describing his business as “end to end” home remodeling. He also used social media to promote his operations.



Consumers paid Sansom to do jobs including general construction, carpentry, plumbing, electrical, drywall, tile, flooring and HVAC.



“In some instances, Sansom accepted payments from consumers for services that he never provided,” Attorney General Morrisey wrote in the lawsuit.



So far, five formal complaints have been filed with the AG’s Consumer Protection Division—Sansom replied to only one of those complaints.



Anyone who believes they are a victim of this practice or any other scam can call the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 800-368-8808 or visit the office online at www.wvago.gov.



Attorney General Morrisey is asking the court to bar Sansom from “engaging directly or indirectly in the activity of providing home improvement or contracting services as the owner of a business or as an employee, agent, subcontractor or in any capacity whatsoever.”



The Attorney General also seeks restitution for at least five consumers.