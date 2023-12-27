(WTRF) – As we conclude our holiday fun and head into the new year, it’s important to remember these times are not always joyous for everyone.

The holidays and days after can be some of the most difficult for people with mental health struggles.

The suicide and crisis lifeline number 988 has been operational since July 2022 and is available for calls, texts and online chats.

The Director of Marketing and Communications of First Choice Services says trained professionals are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to help people who are in crisis and those who are just having a bad day.

“It’s very important to let folks know that family members can utilize 988 as well. We are not all trained to know what to do when we are speaking to someone who is depressed or suicidal. If you need some advice, you need some information on how to deal with this, you can call us, and we can walk you through it.” Sheila Moran | Director of Marketing & Communications, First Choice Services

Since its inception, the lifeline has received and routed nearly 7.6 million calls, texts and chats.

If you or someone you know is struggling, call or text 988. You can also visit their website at 988lifeline.org.