CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Haley Bunn is running to keep her seat after she was appointed to the Supreme Court by Governor Jim Justice in April of 2022.

She has been touring around the state and found herself here in the northern panhandle in Weirton and in Wheeling at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital.

She says that being a federal prosecutor for years, public service as well as safeguarding, protecting, and upholding the rule of law is what keeps her going.

Justice Bunn says that she feels that her position is a calling and a high honor, especially with her roots as a coal miner’s daughter and native West Virginian.

”I understand how the law should apply and how it affects the people that are in each of the cases that come before us. And I understand how important each of those cases is. I pour my heart and my soul into this job, and I have to pinch myself that I get to walk into the East Wing of the Capitol to our courtroom and serve the people of West Virginia that way. And I would be honored to have their vote to continue to serve for another 12-year term.” Justice Haley Bunn – Supreme Cout of Appeals of West Virginia

Justice Haley Bunn is the youngest woman to serve on the court and is only the fourth woman to serve on the court ever.

She plans to continue refreshing and updating the rules of civil procedure, while also helping to open a learning center for schoolchildren at the courthouse in Charleston.

While she’s here, she also wanted to wish the best of luck to all of the teams competing in the Super Six Championships!