West Virginia’s Supreme Court has lifted a lower court’s temporary blockage of public charter schools.

The higher court issued the stay Wednesday. In December, a Kanawha County judge granted a preliminary injunction sought by parents in a lawsuit filed against Gov. Jim Justice and legislative leaders.

Charter school implementation will continue under current law while broader legal issues are considered before the Supreme Court.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit are challenging the authority of the Professional Charter Schools Board, whose members are appointed by the governor.

The board in November approved charter schools in Morgantown, Nitro, and Jefferson County, along with two online charter schools.