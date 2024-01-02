WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — She is very generous going above and beyond each and every day she enters the building.

She is a paraprofessional who works at Wheeling Park High School.

This December’s Golden Apple recipient says she has the best job in the whole world because of one special student.

His parents say that Christa Davis makes sure their son, Nick Parsons, gets from class to class.

Davis looks for signs of seizures throughout his school day always taking the necessary steps to keep their son safe.

Nick, who has cerebral palsy, is a sophomore.

I had a seizure a couple of months ago because I am an epileptic and if she wasn’t there something could have gone south and I would not be here today. Nick Parsons, Wheeling Park Sophomore

Wheeling Park High School Principal Meredith Dailer couldn’t agree more that Davis is certainly the cream of the crop.

Ms. Davis is just a wonderful person to have here at Wheeling Park High School. She’s always willing to help. She has a smile on her face at all times. She has a really great positive attitude. Meredith Dailer, Wheeling Park Principal

Davis has been right by NIck’s side for the last six years now.

Dailer has seen first hand that they’ve built such an incredible bond.

I’m always checking on his grades and saying hey I think you should get a little bit higher in that grade or let’s double check to see if we got everything turned in. So, it’s just that other person. I’m like a cheerleader sometimes. I say come on you can do it. I know he appreciates that and I appreciate him so much. Christa Davis, Wheeling Park Paraprofessional Davis describes Nick as tenacious, determined and personable. She says they are like to two peas in a pod. He’s always yelling at me to eat more. Sometimes I feel like a parent. But we can kid about it. We’ll sing in the elavator. We do goofy stuff. Our personalities are pretty similar. So, it’s a lot of fun. I look foward to coming everyday. Christa Davis, Wheeling Park Paraprofessional Davis’s day could end when the bell rings, but instead she stays with Nick on the days when he participates in robotics after school. She says she encourages all aspects of education. All you can do is try. Try to do it. It doesn’t matter what your handicap is whether its physical or mental. Christa Davis, Wheeling Park Paraprofessional

She does things for me outside of school. She doesn’t have to be there for the extra 3-ish hours of robotics, but she decides to stay for my safety. Nick Parsons, Wheeling Park Sophomore

Together through thick and thin, in good days and bad days since the fifth grade, but according to Davis, one of the most joyful and meaningful days will be when he gets his diploma.