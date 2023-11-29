WEST VIRGINIA– A West Virginia teacher saved a kid’s life during breakfast at school.

Jason Williamson, a Health and Physical Education teacher at Brooke Intermediate North, is being praised for saving a student’s life.

School officials say Williamson identified a student who was choking on food during breakfast time and realized the student was in trouble, and immediately used the Heimlich Maneuver to dislodge the item obstructing the airway.

The 3rd grader was apparently choking on a piece of sausage.

“We are very proud of Mr. Williamson and the entire Brooke County staff for always putting the safety, health, and security of all our students first, ” said Jeff Crook, Superintendent.

7News will have an interview with Williamson on Thursday.

