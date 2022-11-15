CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Soon, many Americans will be hitting the road to visit family for Thanksgiving, and according to GasBuddy, they’ll be facing the highest “Turkey Day” gas prices ever.

GasBuddy projects that on Thanksgiving 2022, the average national price of gasoline will be $3.68 per gallon—up nearly 30 cents from 2021 and more than 20 cents higher than the previous Thanksgiving Day record high of $3.44 in 2012.

That’s not all that Americans will be paying more for this Thanksgiving. Financial experts at Wells Fargo’s “Food for Thought” released an analysis suggesting that high grocery store prices due to inflation and supply chain issues may mean that the traditional Thanksgiving meal may be cheaper at a restaurant than at home this year.

The high price tag doesn’t appear to be deterring people though, with 20% more Americans planning to drive to their Thanksgiving plans this year, according to GasBuddy.

The company offered the following tips for saving money on gas over the holiday weekend:

Shop around for the best prices. The first gas station you see isn’t always the cheapest and driving a few extra blocks can save drivers upwards of 30 cents per gallon. GasBuddy also offers a Search Along Route feature to help drivers plan stops on their road trip.

The first gas station you see isn’t always the cheapest and driving a few extra blocks can save drivers upwards of 30 cents per gallon. GasBuddy also offers a Search Along Route feature to help drivers plan stops on their road trip. Pay with GasBuddy. A free payments service that offers up to 25 cents off per gallon on every fill-up at hundreds of thousands of gas stations nationwide.

A free payments service that offers up to 25 cents off per gallon on every fill-up at hundreds of thousands of gas stations nationwide. Slow down on the road. Aggressive driving habits like speeding, rapid acceleration and hard braking can cost drivers hundreds of extra dollars per year in additional fuel consumption.

Aggressive driving habits like speeding, rapid acceleration and hard braking can cost drivers hundreds of extra dollars per year in additional fuel consumption. Watch out for state lines. Differences in taxes can cause big differences between states. If traveling through multiple states, check the GasBuddy app to fill up on the lower-priced side.

Many gas stations also offer rewards programs that can save drivers several cents per gallon.

When it comes to state lines, gas prices can vary quite a bit depending on proximity to oil refineries and state gas taxes. West Virginia tends to run in the middle of the pack or on the lower end compared to other states, so depending on your destination, it may be cheaper to fill up in the Mountain State, or at your destination. AAA data shows that generally if your destination is north of West Virginia, you’ll likely be paying more for gas there than you would at home, but if you’re headed south, you’ll likely be paying less at your destination.

Another thing that Thanksgiving travelers can keep in mind to save at the pump: There is no gas tax on Native American reservation lands.