West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and First lady Cathy Justice plan to announce a brand new initiative for West Virginia schools, called Friends For Paws.

In collaboration with the nonprofit West Virginia Communities In Schools, the program will place certified therapy dogs in schools across the state, providing companionship and comfort for students in need of a boost.

Gov. Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice plan to make the announcement on Friday at 12:30.

You can watch the stream here