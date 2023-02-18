CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Legislature has announced its plans to become the first state to publically recognize and support the Society of the Honor Guard, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier (SHGTUS) on Monday, Feb. 20, according to a release.

The Legislature will perform this recognition through Citation and Resolution. Officials from the Legislature encourage the public to attend the readings. The Citation reading will occur at 10 a.m. in the House while the Resolution reading will be held at 11 a.m. in the Senate Chamber.

Representing active duty Tomb Guards will be SFC Brian J, Gougler, 40th Sergeant of the Guard Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington National Cemetery, Virginia.

“It is my distinct honor to have spearheaded this important event on behalf of the Society of

the Honor Guard, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and have my home state, West Virginia, be

the first to do so,” Michael Perri, event coordinator, SHGTUS associate member said.

“Many know of or visited the Tomb in Arlington, however, understanding the Mission and

history should be further trumpeted. We hope other State Houses across the country will

follow our example.”

Also on display to the public will be “A Call to Honor” Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Replica which will be presented by the Exchange Club of Georgia with Maj. Bill King (Ret.) as project manager.

For more information about the SHGTUS, visit http://TombGuard.org