The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced that it has released $749.9 million West Virginia in Fiscal Year 2023 apportionments for 12 formula programs to support investment in critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges and tunnels, carbon emission reduction, and safety improvements.
The funds go directly to West Virginia, providing transportation leaders within West Virginia the flexibility to continue the important work of rebuilding roads and bridges and making their transportation system more efficient reflecting their state’s particular needs.
“America’s roads and bridges are the vital arteries of our transportation system, connecting people and goods across the country,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “Because of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, today we are sending historic levels of funding to every state to help modernize the roads and bridges Americans rely on every day.”
|WEST VIRGINIA
|National Highway Performance Program
|$329,005,799
|Surface Transportation Block Grant
|$160,056,875
|Highway Safety Improvement Program
|$35,195,423
|Railway-Highway Crossings Program
|$2,111,485
|Congestion Mitigation & Air Quality Program
|$15,917,981
|Metropolitan Planning
|$2,290,505
|National Highway Freight Program
|$15,458,985
|Carbon Reduction Program
|$14,271,738
|PROTECT Formula Program
|$16,227,989
|National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program
|$9,730,285
|Appalachian Development Highway System
|$40,023,919
|Bridge Formula Program
|$109,616,748