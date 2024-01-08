CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — State Senator Mike Stuart (R, 7) has announced plans to introduce the death penalty in cases where first responders are murdered in the line of duty.

Stuart said in a press release that his first act of the 2024 Legislative Session will be to introduce the bill. The session starts on Wednesday, Jan. 10 and runs through Saturday, March 9 at midnight.

“If you target first responders in the line of duty leading to death, the death penalty should be on the table,” Stuart said in the release. “This isn’t about vengeance. This is about justice. State Trooper Sgt. Cory Maynard was ambushed and fatally shot in the line of duty in an intentional murder of a first responder. Justice demands more than a mere prison sentence in cases like that of Sergeant Maynard.”

Sgt. Maynard was killed in Mingo County back in June, and Stuart noted, he’s not the only West Virginia law enforcement officer who’s been shot and killed in the line of duty since just 2020, naming Nicholas County Sheriff’s Deputy Thomas Baker and Charleston Police Department Officer Cassie Johnson.

Other lawmakers have also announced plans to increase penalties for fentanyl dealers, give public school teachers more pay raises, remove disruptive students from classrooms and boost funding for emergency responders.

Stuart has announced that he will run for West Virginia Attorney General in the 2024 Republican primary.