A touchdown catch that happened during a high school high school football championship game in West Virginia has been nominated for the 2023 high school play of the year.

Sports Illustrated put together a list for fans to vote for the 2023 national high school play of the year.

On that list is the catch from Landon Frey, of North Marion, West Virginia.

The play was ruled incomplete but over- turned after review with 14 seconds left in the game to pull North Marion within 1, 49-48.

North Marion went for 2 points and the win but did not make it in the end zone.

Fairmont went on to win the AA West Virginia State Championship.

As of 12/26/2023, Frey is in the lead with 47 percent of the vote.

The voting will conclude Saturday, Dec. 30, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.

Cast your vote here.