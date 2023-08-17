A West Virginia town is currently under a do not use water order.

Paden City sent out a notice to citizens saying they received notice on August 16 that a sample collected on July 27 showed their system exceeded the standard maximum contaminant level (MCL) for Tetrachloroethylene.

The standard for Tetrachloroethylene is 0.0005 mg/L. Tetrachloroethylene was found at 0.0303mg/L in Paden City.

Paden City says the contamination is due to a mechanical failure in a by-pass value.

The city says this allowed water to by-pass the Air Stripper Unit and enter the water system untreated.

Paden City says the issue has been corrected and they are working on flushing the system and will be testing regularly until they clear the containment.

Paden City asks that you do not boil the water because it may increase the risk of exposure. Some people who drink water containing Tetrachloroethylene in excess of the MCL over many years could have issues with their liver and may be risked of getting cancer.

Also, the city says not to bathe or shower because it could increase exposure. Tetrachloroethylene releases from water into the air so bathing and showering with Tetrachloroethylene-contaminated water may increase exposure through breathing.

The city says the action was initiated as soon as they were made aware of the situation.

