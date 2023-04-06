WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed a 12-year-old transgender girl in West Virginia to continue competing on her middle school’s girls sports teams while a lawsuit over a state ban continues.

The justices refused to disturb an appeals court order that made it possible for the girl, Becky Pepper-Jackson, to continue playing on her school’s track and cross-country teams, where she regularly finishes near the back of the pack.

Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas would have allowed West Virginia to enforce its law against Pepper-Jackson.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said he was ‘disappointed’ in the Court’s decision.

“This is a procedural setback, but we remain confident that when this case is ultimately determined on the merits, we will prevail,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “We maintain our stance that this is a common sense law—we have a very strong case. It’s just basic fairness and common sense to not have biological males play in women’s sports.”

Read a copy of the Supreme Court’s decision here

This is a breaking news story, stick with 7News for updates