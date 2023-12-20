MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A West Virginia State Trooper who was shot in the line of duty on Sunday night is recovering after having part of his leg amputated.

Senior Trooper Abraham Bean and Trooper Cardin Spessert were dispatched to Connell Street in Martinsburg to serve a battery warrant for Tobias Ganey, 60.

According to Major James Mitchell with the WVSP, the two troopers entered the residence when Ganey refused to leave.

Trooper Bean was shot four times, and Trooper Spessert was shot once. Ganey was shot and killed at the scene.

Officials say both Troopers were taken to the hospital, where Spessert was admitted for observation and Bean underwent surgery to remove part of his leg above the knee.

Bean’s father said his son’s surgery lasted eight hours, and amputation came after.

Sepessert was released from the hospital with a gunshot wound to the side.

The WVSP, along with the families of Trooper Spessert and Trooper Bean, extend their thanks for all of the support and prayers they have received over the past few days.

