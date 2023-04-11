A West Virginia candidate for the United States House of Representatives says he was kicked off a social media platform for free speech.

Derrick Evans says he made an account on the social media platform Tribel and was banned within 2 hours.

Evans, allegedly said, “Trans women are actually just men with a mental illness.”

After allegedly getting banned, Evans said in a tweet “so much for free speech.”

Also in the tweet, Evans said Tribel was a ‘libral’ social network and that the platform is ‘free speech for everyone’

Tribel responded to Evans:

Hello. Actually, we have never claimed that ‘@TribelOfficial is “free speech for everyone” — nor are we a “liberal” social network. Neo-nazis, bigots, homophobes, sexists, and racists who violate our terms of service don’t deserve “free speech” on Tribel. What they do deserve is a lifetime ban. If Twitter and Facebook had taken the same approach, our democracy wouldn’t be in such a precarious position — and Tribel wouldn’t be growing this quickly as a better, safer alternative to both of those networks. The community and vibe on Tribel is already way better because only true, intelligent, kind, and accepting content trends on Tribel. If that’s not your cup of tea, we suggest that you stay on Elon Musk’s Twitter.’ Tribel

Evans responds to Tribel this morning, ” You all are the racist bigots. I’m the first black transgender woman to ever run for US Congress. You censored and marginalized me when you banned me from your platform. Hypocrites.”

Evans was sentenced to 3 months in prison for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection on June 22.

Evans is also a former West Liberty Hilltopper.