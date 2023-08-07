With the potential for severe storms this afternoon and evening, Governor Justice has declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties in West Virginia.

With this declaration, the State Emergency Operations Center increased today at 12 p.m. from Steady State to Enhanced Watch.

VIEW THE STATE OF PREPAREDNESS



The National Weather Service forecast predicts heavy precipitation, damaging winds, hail, and a chance of isolated tornadoes for parts of the state, which could threaten the health and safety of many West Virginians. Gov. Justice urges citizens to take this potentially hazardous weather seriously and plan accordingly.

A tornado watch has been issued until 6 p.m. for the following section of West Virginia.

The State of Preparedness allows the West Virginia Emergency Management Division (WVEMD) to posture personnel and resources for quick response to any emergency that may develop. Coordinating agencies have been placed on standby to report to the State Emergency Operations Center should the need arise.

Leading up to and through the duration of this weather event, the National Weather Service is providing updates for state agencies and local partners. EMD liaisons will report conditions from each county while working closely with local emergency management agencies.

Gov. Justice and the WVEMD ask all West Virginians to remain attentive to weather conditions through local media reports and follow any instructions issued by emergency officials.