West Virginia University has suspended a fraternity over reported hazing incidents.

The school says Tuesday’s interim suspension of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity prevents it from all recruitment activities along with participating or attending social functions.

The suspension will remain in place while an investigation and review process continue.

WVU did not provide details of the alleged hazing incidents in the statement.

Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities Director Jill Gibson says the school takes every report of possible misconduct seriously.

She says investigations often provide a chance to help students make better choices in the future.