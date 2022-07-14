The West Virginia University Health System plans to launch an initiative that will increase the number of nurses in the state.

WVU Health President and CEO Albert Wright Jr. told the Charleston Gazette-Mail’s “Outside the Echo Chamber” that the system plans to start an associate’s degree nursing program.

Wright said the aim is to alleviate a “particularly challenging” nursing shortage in the state.

He said the initiative will be based in Morgantown but will have cohorts around the state that will help recent high school graduates complete an associate’s degree quickly and begin working.