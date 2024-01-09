A West Virginia Veteran is needing his World War II rebounded.

Russ, a Veteran from Vienna, WV, has a book that holds approximate 12,810 pictures/bios of some of those from WV who served in WWII (there were approx. 233,000 just from WV that served)

The Vienna Holly Days Royalty attended a Veterans Day Ceremony where Russ spoke about his time in the service and brought his book with him. As he continued to talk about this book, he mentioned that he would like to have the book rebound.

Holly Days says once they heard of what Russ wanted, they decided to set up a GoFundMe to help get the book rebounded.

Holly Days said they found a company who specializes in getting the book rebounded and hope to raise enough money to make the book rebounded as well as give some money to a Veterans charity of Russ’s choice.

As of the time of this article, $70 has been raised of a $1,200 goal.

You can donate to the fund, here.