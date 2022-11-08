CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) —

West Virginia’s voters rejected Amendment 2 in Tuesday’s election.

Governor Jim Justice (R) was a staunch opponent of the amendment and campaigned extensively across the Mountain State against it.

According to Justice, Amendment 2 proposes that 27% of West Virginia’s personal property taxes would be controlled by the state legislature. That would allow the Legislature to eliminate property taxes on business machinery, equipment and inventory.

Justice made multiple trips to the Northern Panhandle to make his case against the amendment.

Speaking at Wheeling’s Independence Hall earlier this month, Justice called it a legislative power grab — and that the state would come to regret it if it passed.