Could New York-style pizza come to the Mountain State?

The West Virginia Hospitality & Travel Association (WVHTA) invited New York City pizzerias to relocate to the great state of West Virginia after the New York City Department of Environmental Protection released new, rules to regulate coal-fired and wooden-fired pizza ovens.

“The WVHTA and West Virginians alike love to support local restaurants and don’t think it is the place of the government to dictate market decisions with respect to cooking ovens,” said WVHTA Executive Director Richie Heath. “Our Association would like to welcome any New York City pizzeria to move to West Virginia and continue their family-style tradition of cooking and serving pizza.”

Recently proposed rules from the New York City Department of Environmental Protection would require New York City pizzerias to install emission control devices to their coal or wooden-fired pizza ovens. These emission control devices would cost the small, local restaurants thousands of dollars to comply with the new rules, according to the WVHTA.

“Everyone knows that the restaurant industry was hit hard from the pandemic and subsequent staffing shortages,” said Heath. “More government mandates and regulations on small business owners is not something that is helpful to the industry or restaurant patrons. WVHTA has enjoyed a fruitful relationship working with our congressional representatives, Governor, executive branch agencies and state legislators to ensure a fair and level playing field for restaurants throughout our great state. Nothing brings West Virginians together more than a good slice of pizza and supporting the state’s rich history of coal.”

The WVHTA said they are proud to currently serve members across the state with coal and wood-fired ovens and encourages all restaurant and hospitality businesses looking for a friendlier business climate to consider locating to West Virginia as the hospitality and tourism industry in our state continues to grow

Heath concluded, “In West Virginia, Mountaineers are always free and we welcome any and all small business owners to come enjoy the economic freedoms provided for in the Mountain State.”