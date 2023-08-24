CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Bureau for Public Health and the West Virginia Department of Education are partnering to launch an anti-vaping campaign in West Virginia schools.

Governor Jim Justice announced on August 24 West Virginia’s Clear Future: Don’t Let Vaping Cloud It initiative, which will offer the evidence-based, peer-led CATCH My Breath vaping prevention curriculum to every county in the state over the next three years.

“Vaping is a huge problem all over the country, and now we’re setting out to actively educate our students about the extreme dangers associated with e-cigarettes,” Gov. Justice said. “Vaping is very harmful for all users, but especially kids, making it a massive issue for our schools. Our goal is to educate our students early and prevent them from falling into this dangerous vaping trap. This proactive approach will move the needle, and I’m very proud to see it come to fruition.”

Dr. Matthew Christiansen, State Health Officer and Commissioner for DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health, says that the use of e-cigarettes in schools is a significant issue, with half of all high school students reporting using e-cigarettes in 2021. He also says that the new curriculum has been shown to increase the knowledge of the dangers and reduce nicotine vaping and overall tobacco use among students.

The primary focus in year one is West Virginia middle schools, as data indicates the optimal time to prevent e-cigarette experimentation is by the age of 14, when most e-cigarette initiation occurs.

Teachers and counselors who agree to serve as facilitators of the CATCH My Breath program will receive a free two-day, six-hour, online professional learning course to prepare them to present the CATCH My Breath curriculum effectively.

These individuals will then be facilitators to deliver four 40-minute sessions to students over a four weeks.

