CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Halloween is a time for fun and treats, not poisons. The West Virginia Poison Control Center (WVPC) medical experts recommend using caution and keeping safety in mind through the trick-or-treat season.

Candy Safety:

Store Halloween candy away from all medicines. Medicine may easily be mistaken for candy, especially if kept in the same area.

Keep all edibles up, away, and out of the sight of children, pets, and unknowing guests. These items can easily be mistaken for candy or snacks.

Throw away all candy with wrappers that are faded, torn, unwrapped, or partially wrapped.

Homemade treats may be made with the best intentions; however, only eat homemade treats from people you know.

Be sure to keep treats, especially chocolate and sugar-free candy, away from pets.

Costume Safety:

Only paint faces with paint labeled as being non-toxic and for use on the face.

Glow sticks, bracelets, and necklaces are popular costume additions but do not allow children to put these items in their mouths, chew on them, or break them open.

(Video in the story shows the top stories for Thursday, October 19, 2023)