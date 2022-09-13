CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A major manufacturing facility is coming to Jackson County, West Virginia, Governor Jim Justice announced on Tuesday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The location of a major economic development project would be at the old Century Steel facility in Ravenswood in Jackson County.

BHE Renewables, a Berkshire Hathaway Energy business, announced that it purchased 2,000 acres of land in Ravenswood to develop into a renewable energy microgrid-powered industrial site, a $500,000,000 investment.

The first business to locate to the site will be Precision Castparts Corp. (PCC). The company will develop a state-of-the-art titanium melt facility that BHE Renewables says will use 100% renewable energy to manufacture titanium aerospace products.

BHE Renewables says that it’s working with the West Virginia Economic Development Authority to bring more businesses to the site.

On Monday, both the West Virginia State Senate and the House of Delegates approved funding to develop two 2,000-acre parcels of land and to approve $150 million to fix secondary roads in the state.