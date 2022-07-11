Northrop Grumman Corp. plans to build a new missile integration facility in West Virginia.

The company announced plans last week to build the 113,000-square-foot facility to increase its capacity to deliver weapons to meet warfighter needs.

Northrop Grumman Defense Systems said the facility would design missiles quickly and affordably to meet increasing customer demand.

The company says the facility won’t be limited to producing one type of missile but will be able to adapt manufacturing techniques to pivot as demands change quickly.

Construction on the new facility is expected to be completed in 2024.