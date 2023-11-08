West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced today that Breeze Airways will begin new service from Charleston (CRW) to Myrtle Beach, SC, starting May 10, 2024.

Fares on the new route start from $49 one-way, if purchased by November 14 for travel by September 3, 2024.

“I’m thrilled to share the exciting news that Breeze Airways is expanding their service to connect West Virginia with Myrtle Beach, South Carolina,” Gov. Justice said. “This new route is another testament to the vital role our airports play in fueling our economy, boosting tourism, and enhancing our state’s overall appeal. Breeze Airways’ commitment to providing affordable travel options aligns perfectly with West Virginia’s resurgence as a top tourism destination. I’m excited to see our partnership continue to flourish, as we continue to show off Almost Heaven to the world.”

Along with the new routes, Breeze is also currently offering 35% off roundtrip bookings using the code ‘BENICE’ which is applicable also on the new routes from Charleston.

