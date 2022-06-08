West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said a special session for a gas tax holiday is ‘dead.’

Gov. Justice said that a special session with a gas tax holiday would be a total waste of time and it would cost taxpayer money.

The Governor said the blame for the gas prices needs to be on the Biden administration and not on West Virginia.

Gov. Justice said the 36 to 40 million dollars that the state would lose in a gas tax holiday could be used to fix the state roads and would benefit West Virginia for decades.

When asked if the Governor could offer a $100 gas card to every West Virginian or an executive order to help with the gas price, Gov. Justice said he believes it would take legislative approval