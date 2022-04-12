TERRA ALTA, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after admitting to troopers that “she sells methamphetamine because she can not obtain a job” while in Preston County.

On April 10, troopers with the Preston County detachment of the West Virginia State Police were conducting a routine traffic patrol in the area of W.Va. Rt. 7 in Terra Alta when they saw a silver Saturn SUV with no inspection sticker, according to a criminal complaint.

Rainee Pase

When troopers pulled behind the vehicle, they saw that the muffler was defective. After a traffic stop was performed, troopers made contact with the vehicle’s driver and a female passenger identified as Rainee Pase, 27, of Tunnelton, troopers said.

During their investigation, troopers learned that Pase has meth in her backpack and found “a large baggy” of methamphetamine, “several small baggies with the substance and the weight of the product written on the outside” and a set of scales in the backpack, according to the complaint.

When troopers placed Pase into custody, she said that “she does sell methamphetamine in order to make a living because she can not obtain a job,” troopers said.

The weight of the presumed meth totaled 20 grams, according to the complaint.

Pase has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $10,000 bond.