A West Virginia woman is in jail after police say she killed a man from New Martinsville, West Virginia after he attempted to rape her.

On April 17, police say they received a missing persons report for Robert Marshall Throckmorton, but according to officials, the family of Throckmorton hasn’t heard from him in almost a year.

Troopers say they could not find proof that Throckmorton was still alive.

Troopers spoke to Melody Ann Anderson, who they say was in a sexual relationship with Throckmorton at the time of his disappearance. Officials say during an interview Anderson admitted she was with Throckmorton at the time of his disappearance.

Officials say a warrant was obtained for a residence in Waverly, West Virginia. Anderson arrived at the residence and police say Anderson told them that in May of 2022, Throckmorton was intoxicated and tried to rape her.

Anderson allegedly told police that she kicked Throckmorton out of the residence and told him he wasn’t allowed to be there.

Police say Anderson told them she then went to grab a semi-automatic handgun and placed it under a pillow while Throckmorton was gone.

Anderson said Throckmorton returned and he began to force himself on her and that’s when she grabbed the handgun and shot Throckmorton in the head, according to the police complaint.

Anderson allegedly told police that she fired the gun twice but only meant to fire it once.

Police say in the complaint that Anderson sat in the room with Throckmorton’s body for the remainder of the night and that she never thought about calling 911.

The next day, Anderson allegedly wrapped Throckmorton in sheets and drug him through the yard, and buried him under a roofed open-sided shed, according to a criminal complaint.

Police say Anderson pointed to where she buried the body at the residence.

Anderson is currently in the Northern Regional Jail and has been charged with second-degree murder and concealment of deceased human body.

Cash bond is set at $100,000.

(Video in the story shows the top stories for Monday, April 24, 2023)