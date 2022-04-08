A woman in West Virginia allegedly showed up to court naked after she was facing a domestic battery charge.

The Record Delta reports that Brittany Hill-Sutphin, age 24 of Upshur County, was allegedly physically assaulting a male victim in a vehicle. Police say they witnessed the incident take place and that Hill-Sutphin was upset over alleged cheating.

The male said he was meeting Hill-Sutphin to get divorce papers.

The report says Hill-Sutphin finally appeared in court, she was naked and had to have a towel to cover her. She was allegedly taken to the Tygart Valley Regional Jail