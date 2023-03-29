WINFIELD, WV (WOWK) — Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says a woman was arrested for domestic violence on Tuesday night in Winfield, West Virginia.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The incident happened at the Winfield Mobile Home Park, according to Sheriff Eggleton. He says the suspect, Hannah Simms, age 24, stabbed a family member in the chest and hand.

According to multiple news outlets, the victim was the mother of Hannah Simms.

The mother allegedly tried to break up a fight between Simms and her boyfriend and was stabbed.

According to Sheriff Eggleton, Simms was charged with Malicious Wounding and Domestic Battery. She was booked into the Western Regional Jail at 9:10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Sheriff Eggleton says the victim was taken to the hospital, and their condition is unknown at this time.