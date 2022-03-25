A West Virginia woman is accusing McDonald’s of negligence after she found a live mouse in her Mocha Frappe.

According to the West Virginia Record, Amanda Holstein went through a drive-thru McDonald’s in Sissonsville and ordered her meal which included the Mocha Frappe.

The news outlet reports that Holstein was drinking the Mocha Frappe through a lid and straw and wasn’t until she got home she saw the drink move.

That’s when Holstein removed the lid and allegedly saw the live mouse and ran outside to vomit.

The West Virginia Record is reporting that Holstein wants compensatory damages for pain and suffering, emotional distress, mental anguish, medical expenses, lost wages, annoyance, inconvenience and aggravation.