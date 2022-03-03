BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WTRF) A West Virginia woman was arrested after firing a rifle towards the police.

Officers responded to an altercation that occurred at a home in Harrisville, a criminal complaint told WTAP.

Officers arrived at the home and began knocking on the door.

Cayla Ross, 34, responded to the officers by valgurealy yelling at them to get off her property then fired a .270 rifle at the officers.

Officers retreated and waited for additional officers to arrive at the scene.

Officers said Ross then walked out of the side door unarmed.

According to officers, they had to use physical force to put Ross on the ground because she would not comply with verbal commands and would only get on her knees.

Ross is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond and has been charged with unlawful assault and wanton endangerment involving a firearm.