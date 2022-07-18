Authorities say a West Virginia man has been charged with trying to kill his sister, who recently awakened from a two-year coma and identified him as her attacker.

News outlets reported that Wanda Palmer was found unconscious with serious head injuries at her home in Jackson County on June 10, 2020.

Palmer was in a coma in a nursing home for two years.

She recently awakened.

Authorities say Wanda Palmer told a sheriff’s deputy that the person who attacked her was her brother.

Sheriff’s officials say Daniel Palmer has been charged with attempted murder and malicious wounding.

It was not clear if he had a lawyer Sunday.